Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CODI opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 75,958 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

