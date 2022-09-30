CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CompX International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. 9,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.35. CompX International has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter.

CompX International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CompX International

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

