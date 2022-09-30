Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.06. 23,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,956,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

