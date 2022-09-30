Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCSI stock traded up 0.71 on Friday, hitting 48.65. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,266. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of 52.47 and a 200 day moving average of 51.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

