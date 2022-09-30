Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,360.01

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,360.01 and last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,405.87.

Constellation Software Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,567.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,576.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 7.94%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

