CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 333,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,689. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CONX by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONX by 27.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in CONX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

