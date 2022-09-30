Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,384 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $142,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

