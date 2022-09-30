Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 180,871 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,871 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $154,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

