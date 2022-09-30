Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 318,137 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,137 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $56,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

