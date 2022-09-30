Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 533,821 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.79% of Leidos worth $108,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

LDOS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.