Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,179 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $80,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

