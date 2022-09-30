Cooke & Bieler LP Has $134.72 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $134,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.