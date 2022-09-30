Cooke & Bieler LP Has $134.72 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $134,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 245.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

