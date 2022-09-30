Cooke & Bieler LP Has $166.55 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. FirstCash comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 5.05% of FirstCash worth $166,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $46,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $75.46 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

