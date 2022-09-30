Cooke & Bieler LP Has $56.57 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,137 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

KHC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

