Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.29% of Omnicom Group worth $169,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

