Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.49% of AMETEK worth $124,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.9 %

AME opened at $113.28 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

