Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 428,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,522,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

