Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 180,871 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,871 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $154,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

CarMax stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

