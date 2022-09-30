Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 513,494 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 513,494 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.62% of TE Connectivity worth $226,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $112.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

