Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $350,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

