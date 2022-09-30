Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 12,895 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 774,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $119,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 240.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $136.26 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

