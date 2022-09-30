Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 201,179 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,179 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $80,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.87 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

