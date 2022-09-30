Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 415,065 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,065 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $65,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.