Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

COO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.12. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $262.91 and a 1 year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

