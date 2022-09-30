Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.35 million, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.