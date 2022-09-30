Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.74. 842,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

