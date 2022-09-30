Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the August 31st total of 1,893,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 3,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897. The company has a market cap of $337.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.