Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 137,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,731. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

