Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.68.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 178,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,982. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

