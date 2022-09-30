Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.