Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DECK traded down $11.53 on Friday, reaching $311.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,491. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

