Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.60. 10,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,381. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average of $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

