Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 12,186 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $191.72. 48,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,921. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

