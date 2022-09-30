Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 364,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

