Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00074418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

