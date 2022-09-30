Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 262848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

