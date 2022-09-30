Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 262848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
