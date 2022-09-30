CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Tops $130,852.99

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. CREDIT has a market cap of $130,852.99 and approximately $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

