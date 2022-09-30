Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 590 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644.82 ($7.79).

HSBA opened at GBX 470.25 ($5.68) on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 382.40 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.22. The firm has a market cap of £93.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 795.25.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

