Credit Suisse Group Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $103.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Cfra reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.7 %

SNX opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

