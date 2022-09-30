Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

