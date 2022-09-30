Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 92,410 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.58 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

