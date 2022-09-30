Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 433,360 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

