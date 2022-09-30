Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 295.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

