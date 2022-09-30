Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

