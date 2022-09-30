Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 4,667 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

