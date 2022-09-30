Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

