Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

