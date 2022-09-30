Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,303 over the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $1,753,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

