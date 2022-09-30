Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.89

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $20.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 56,011 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 286.89% and a net margin of 91.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

